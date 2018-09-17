‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad Chapter has taken exception to the alleged violation of Articles 153, 154 and 155 of Constitution by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and federal government.

The Bar in its official statement stated that keeping a view on the historical background of water disputes pre and post partition in between provinces and Federation, especially between Sindh and Punjab, and while perusing Article 153, 154 and 155 of the Constitution, the Bar strongly condemns the violation of said articles.

“Instead of adopting the procedure as described in the Constitution, both the CJP and federal government while bypassing and violating the articles are trying to usurp the constitutional, as well as internationally recognised right of Sindh, the co-sharer and beneficiary of the water of Indus River System, by launching campaign for big dams,” it said.

The statement further added: “The High Court Bar Association Hyderabad, Sindh while perusing several reports, decisions of committees, commissions etc. constituted before patrician during the British rule and after establishment of Pakistan, is of the opinion that the Sindh is the lower riparian and 50 percent co-sharer, beneficiary of Indus River System and since 1859 Sindh is facing the sheer violation of its right on Indus water and since then the Punjab is taking its water illegally, unconstitutionally and on complaints of Sindh the British Government in 1901 constituted the India Irrigation Commission in 1919, The Cotton Committee in 1935, The Anderson Committee and the Rao Commission in 1941 and the four committees and commissions been appointed after the establishment of Pakistan such as i) Akhtar Hussain Committee, 1968 ii) Fazal Akbar Commission 1970, iii) Anwrarul Haque Commission 1981, and iv) Haleem Commission 1983 and the Technical Committee on Water resources headed by ANG Abbasi constituted during Musharraf regime.”

The statement added that the Bar strongly condemns and opposes the project on name of dam, canal etc. on Indus Water System without consent of Sindh.

The sea water is continually moving towards the coastal belt of Sindh province and the sea water intrusion is moving sub-surface also. Fertile soil of the area is converting infertile land. Agriculture, fruits, vegetables, flora and fauna and ecosystem of the Delta is disturbed. Mangroves forest is slowly washed away from the area. It is reported that rate of Sea water intrusion is 80 acres per day and 38 percent mangroves forest has been removed in last twenty years. The latest research shows that fresh water availability in the River Indus, Tidal Link canal and mangroves forest may push backward the sea water intrusion and will help for the restoration of the Indus delta and its economy, the statement said.