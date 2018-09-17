Foreign help

It is unfortunate that Pakistan, which faces serious economic crunch with a diminishing foreign exchange reserves, has resorted to outsourcing even basic public sector duties, including waste collection and public transportation, to foreign firms. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to stop this needless waste of scarce foreign exchange reserves. There is no doubt that civil contractors have failed to maintain standards because of various reasons including kickbacks, corruption and connivance of corrupt regulators.

What the federal government needs to do is to provide independent powerful regulators to oversee contracts for construction of houses, roads and bridges, ensuring that internationally approved standards are complied with. All payments should be released only if companies comply with rules and specifications.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar