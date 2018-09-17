Verification of six DMCs’ employees kicks off

On directives of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, the verification of government employees working in the six district municipal corporations (DMCs) of the city has started.

Official sources, talking to The News on Sunday, revealed that the verification of employees of the administration department of the DMC Central was carried out on Friday, in which 247 employees were verified.

The sources said that there were more than 6,000 employees in the DMC Central who worked in various departments, including the health, education, sanitation, horticulture and other departments.

The verification process of all the employees will be gradually completed. The local government minister has directed all the DMC chairmen to complete the verification of employees in their respective DMCs. Speaking to The News, Ghani said the process had been initiated to know the number of ghost employees in the DMCs.

He also announced that the biometric system for attendance would be introduced in all DMCs to ensure that employees attended their offices from 9am till 5pm.

According to Ghani, the DMCs work at grass-roots level and they facilitated people belonging to underprivileged and middle classes.

He also expressed concern over ineffective garbage lifting being carried out by the DMCs. He praised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) for performing its job in a satisfactory manner.

On September 13, local government minister Ghani had said all heads of departments of Grade 17 and above would have to attend office from 9am to 5pm; otherwise, they would be sent back home. He had issued that warning during a surprise visit to the Civic Centre where he found at 9.20am both the DGs of the SBCA and KDA absent

Talking to media persons at the KDA office where DG KDA Samiuddin Siddiqi and DG SBCA Iftikhar Qaimkhani were absent, Ghani said he found the two DGs absent and their absence should be investigated if they were really in official meetings.

He minister said that this was his last warning and all employees had to come to office at 9am and leave at 5pm. He said he would continue to pay frequent visits to the Civic Centre. He demanded the attendance register and marked absent many officers and employees with his own hand.

Jauhar parks

The director general of the Karachi Development Authority, Samiuddin Siddiqi, has announced that parks in Gulistan-e-Jauhar would be developed and in the initial stage two parks of about 2,500 square feet would be built by the forest department.

He made this announcement when he laid the foundation stone for the parks with the slogan ‘better environment for Karachi’ on Sunday. He said the parks would have a parking lot for 800 cars and the expenses would be borne by the KDA. He urged the citizens to grow more and more trees so that pollution could be eliminated from the city and a healthy environment could be ensure.