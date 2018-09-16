Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

World

AFP
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Failed asylum seekers set fire to cell in Vienna

VIENNA: Six failed asylum-seekers set fire to their detention centre cell in Vienna overnight and had to be hospitalised, Austrian police said Saturday.

Asylum claims filed by the five Afghans and one Iranian man had been rejected and they were awaiting deportation.

Police initially spoke of a collective suicide attempt but later downplayed that premise.

"We think the men wanted to highlight their unhappiness," police spokesman Harald Soros told AFP.

The men had composed a letter which said they had no prospects for the future and mentioned dates two had been given for deportation.

One of the men had previously staged a hunger strike, and Soros said the fire might have been an attempt to prevent the deportation process.

Police said the migrants huddled in the cell´s bathroom after starting the fire and put a rag against the door to keep smoke from entering.

That did not seal the bathroom off however, and one of the men then dashed to the cell door to raise the alarm.

All six were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and one also suffered burns, but police said their lives were not in danger.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC