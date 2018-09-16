Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian occupation forces in Kashmir martyred five freedom fighters Saturday, during the disputed territory's third major gun battle in as many days.

Hundreds of people thronged a site where security forces had besieged a group of militants, throwing rocks at soldiers in a bid to help the rebels escape, witnesses said.

One protester was also killed in the clashes with troops in Qazigund village, north of Srinagar.

Kashmir, where freedom fighter groups have been fighting Indian forces for decades, has seen a spike in violence in recent months.

Three freedom fighter were martyred and 12 security forces wounded on Thursday during a clash in southern Reasi district. Two others were shot dead the same day in the northern town of Sopore.

The UN human rights chief last month called for an investigation into alleged abuses by Indian security forces in Kashmir -- claims that were later dismissed as "fallacious" by New Delhi.