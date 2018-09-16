School inundated

BATKHELA: The Government Primary School in Dhanda Thana was inundated with rainwater after an outburst of clouds and the students were seen pumping out the water.

The rainwater flooded the school building and damaged furniture and mats.

The parents of the students feared that the building could collapse and asked the government to report it as it had endangered the lives of their children. The students can no longer attend classes and their time is being wasted, the parents complained.

They said that the sewerage system was not functioning that led to the accumulation of the rainwater in the school building.

The parents asked the Education Department to immediately carry out the necessary repairs so that the students could start receiving education.

Man killed in Takht Bhai accident: A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when a car and a van collided here on Saturday, official sources said.

They said a passenger vehicle was heading to Swat district when it collided with a car at Takht Bhai flyover. As a result, four persons sustained injuries.