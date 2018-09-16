CJP orders arrest of GB DIG for harassing ex-wife on social media

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered immediate arrest of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Junaid Arshad for impersonating his ex-wife on Facebook and posting objectionable photographs of her on the social networking site.

“Are police officers above the law?” the CJP remarked while hearing a petition by Junaid’s ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court. He also ordered Punjab IG to immediately arrest Junaid and sought a report in this regard on Sunday besides directing the interior ministry to place Junaid’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Ayesha, in her petition, had pleaded that Junaid’s bail expired on Wednesday but he was roaming free as authorities were reluctant to arrest him. Earlier in June 2017, she had registered an FIR with FIA’s cybercrime wing for blackmailing her with the assistance of a friend, Danish Ghani, by uploading objectionable pictures of her on social media.

According to a local newspapers Ayesha had alleged Junaid of being a “criminal and habitual liar”. She had also lodged a case against her former husband while accusing him of stealing jewellery worth 20 tolas besides Rs150 million.