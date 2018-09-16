Hamilton scorches to pole for Singapore GP

SINGAPORE: Lewis Hamilton scorched to Singapore Grand Prix pole position in his Mercedes with a red hot lap of 1min 36.015sec at the Marina Bay street circuit on Saturday. Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start on the front row for Sunday’s race alongside Hamilton after coming second, 0.319sec behind the Englishman, but Sebastian Vettel could only manage third. “That felt like magic,” said a delighted Hamilton of his storming lap record, which was an astonishing 3.4 seconds quicker than last year’s pole effort. “It was really special, I don’t think there was a bad moment in the lap, it was just perfect,” he added.“I don’t know where it came from but it all came together. It’s one of the best laps I can remember.” Ferrari’s Vettel, who is 30 points behind Hamilton in the title race with seven races to go, was disappointed with his best effort of 1:36.628.