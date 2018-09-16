Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Lahore Qalandars clinch Players Development Tournament title

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars outclassed Faisalabad Qalandars by nine wickets to win the final of the Players Development Programme Tournament last night. Chasing a target of 176, Lahore was handed a good start as openers Bilal Irshad and Tariq Nawaz added a quick 49 for the first wicket. After Irshad fell for 20, Nawaz and Shehzad Ali kept piling the runs, adding 127 runs for the second wicket to help Lahore Qalandars reach the target with 10 balls remaining. Ali smashed two sixes and hit 12 boundaries for his 87 off 50 deliveries while Nawaz added 66 from 47 deliveries with the help of five sixes and two boundaries. Earlier, Faisalabad had failed to get the start they was looking for after winning the toss, as both their openers failed to score big and returned to the pavilion with only 25 on board. However, Shafqatullah and Sikandar Khan brought Faisalabad back into the game with 80 runs for the third wicket partnership. This was followed by Raees Butt chipping in with 31 and Azmul Haq scoring 24 to help Faisalabad to post 175 in their 20 overs.

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

