Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

World

AFP
September 16, 2018

Young elephant electrocuted in Thailand

BANGKOK: A young male elephant was electrocuted in Thailand after stumbling into a drain and crashing into a restaurant sign, police said Saturday. Two elephant handlers were walking 10-year-old Plai Nam Choke — or “Lucky” in English — around a town in Samut Prakhan province south of Bangkok, offering passers-by the chance to feed him for cash. But Lucky stumbled into an open sewer and collided with an electric signboard outside a restaurant, said police officer Nopporn Saengsawang. “I received a call at 8:30 pm that the elephant was stuck in the drain,” he said. “He likely died from electrocution.” Some rescue workers from a local charity group attempted CPR on Lucky for three hours after he fell. The two handlers were charged with illegally moving the elephant and animal cruelty offences, Nopporn said. Lucky hailed from the northeastern province of Surin, home to a famous annual elephant fair that features a parade by performing pachyderms. Wild elephants can still be seen in Thailand’s national forests, but their numbers have dwindled to about 2,700 from a peak of over 100,000 in 1850.

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

