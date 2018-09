Millennials excel in CAIE 2018

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) nationwide and Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, has proved it once again in Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) astounding result by securing more than 4,300 St. A’s, says a press release.

The details of the remarkable performance of Millennials in Cambridge Assessment International Examination AS & A Level Result 2018 are; Amna Ammar, Atif Zia Rai Khan, Faiz Rafiq, Hadiya Abdul Hameed, Hassan Ahmed Farooq, Mohammad Asharub Khan, Mohammad Hassan Amer, Mohammad Usayrim Rehman, Muhammad Abdurrahman Butt, Shafaq Iftikhar, Shaikh Muhammad Adil, Zainab Farid, Kaleem Ullah, Adeena Saeed Khan, Muhammad Hashir Ismail, and Muhammad Shafin Waqar have dazzled with St. 5 & 4A’s.

Millennials Abdul Ahad Butt, Ahsan Suheer Ahmad, Arbaz Sultan, Ayesha Farrukh, Hassan Raza, Maar Ur Rehman, Mariyam Sibghatullah, Mohammad Hashir Khan, Mugheera Ahmed, Muhammad Hassan Rashid, Muhammad Usman Nawaz, Raveeha Tanweer, Salma Khan and Syed Aurangzaib Shah, Aden Tahir, Ahmed Jarrar Abbasi, Shaheer Naveed, Muhammad Mustafa Umar, Areeb Shahid, Aliza Danish, Fatima Bangash, and Muhammad Wamiq Shahzad have outperformed with St. 3A’s.

In CAIE, IGCSE Result 2018; Zaheeb Ur Rehman and Khalid Tariq Mehmood have set precedents by scoring St. 11 & 10 A’s.

Millennials Aleena Gul, Ayeza Ahmad, Darood Tahir, Hasan Talat, Hateem Fatima, Mohammad Johar, Muhammad Hanzalah Munir, Muhammad Roshaan Hafeez, Talha Ahmed, Mohid Anwar and Nabeel Daud have scored 8 St. A’s. Other Millennials Abdullah Irfan, Ali Almas, Haadia Rafiq, Hunzallah Usmani, Khushnam Muhammad, Maryam Faiz, Muhammad Hashir Nadeem, Shehryar Sial, and Syed Shehryar Umar have scored 7 St. A’s, and their other classmates have all set out with a row of St. A’s.