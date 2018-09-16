CM orders officers to hear public complaints daily

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administrative and police officers should take special measures to solve problems of the public, and keep their doors open to the people.

Issuing directions to the chief secretary, inspector general of police and the heads of various other departments, the chief minister said every possible effort be made to address the complaints of the people, the complainants be treated with respect.

He directed the officers to spare two hours daily to listen to public complaints and display their time for receiving public complaints prominently at their offices. The people should see positive change in the attitude of the public servants.

He warned action would be taken against the officials not taking public complaints seriously. He said a comprehensive system had been made to monitor the steps taken to address the public complaints.

He said that in new Pakistan, the officers and officials should focus on the public service and the distance between the public and government officers should decrease.

Complaint cell: Usman Buzdar has said he will go to every extent to solve people’s problems. “It’s not me but the common man of Punjab who is holding the office of the chief minister,” he said. This is the responsibility of the departments and institutions concerned to address the public complaints. “The past is gone. Now it is the time for institutions and departments to work. They have to give results and negligence is not acceptable. I will not tolerate delay in the resolution of the public complaints”, the chief minister said while talking to delegations at the CM’s Office. He listened to the problems of the delegates and issued orders to the officers concerned to solve them.

He said the government had decided to set up a state-of-the-art complaint cell at the CM’s Office which would be connected to all the districts through modern technology. “I will monitor this cell”, he added.

The chief minister said committees had been set up to implement the 15 points of the 100-day programme concerning Punjab. He said work in the past was done without any planning and no attention was paid to solve the problems of the people but the PTI government was taking solid measures in this regard.

The people who called on the chief minister said Usman Buzdar had made the office of the CM a public office, and the people could contact him directly for the solution to their problems. They praised the chief minister for taking personal interest in addressing the complaints of people. They said the chief minister was working day and night for the public service ignoring the critics.