PTI to sweep by-polls: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates would sweep the upcoming by-election in Nowshera.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that he defeated the joint candidates of opposition parties in Nowshera in the July 25 election.

“The PTI will also win the by-polls in the district,” he maintained. He said that PTI’s youth and activists in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would pull the country out of the prevailing crises. “Imran Khan is an honest leader and will put the country on the path to development and economic prosperity,” the defence minister said.

He said that PTI-led federal government was committed to providing employment to the youth and strengthening the economy of the country.

Candidate for PK-64 Liaqat Khattak, Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion.