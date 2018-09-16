Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

September 16, 2018

PTI to sweep by-polls: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates would sweep the upcoming by-election in Nowshera.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that he defeated the joint candidates of opposition parties in Nowshera in the July 25 election.

“The PTI will also win the by-polls in the district,” he maintained. He said that PTI’s youth and activists in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would pull the country out of the prevailing crises. “Imran Khan is an honest leader and will put the country on the path to development and economic prosperity,” the defence minister said.

He said that PTI-led federal government was committed to providing employment to the youth and strengthening the economy of the country.

Candidate for PK-64 Liaqat Khattak, Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion.

Comments

