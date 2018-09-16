Democracy flourishing in country, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab President Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that democracy is flourishing and a journey of improvement has begun in the country.

Talking to the media at Dera Kaira here on Saturday, Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the International Day of Democracy was being observed today and he congratulates democrats in and around the world.

“We have to learn the lesson from the rest of the nations and move forward”, he added. Only elections and existence of parliament or assemblies were not enough for democracy, he continued. “As long as we do not bring democracy in society and behaviours, then it was not possible to bring democracy by making only institutions”, he maintained.

In dictatorship, law uses by force and the force was as an element of fear, he told. He prayed for success of democracy in the country.