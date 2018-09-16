Two sons of Mubarak arrested

CAIRO: The two sons of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak were arrested on Saturday for alleged stock manipulation, a judicial source said.

Gamal and Alaa Mubarak are accused alongside three other people of failing to notify the stock market of agreements to acquire majorities in several banks through front companies.

The accused attended a hearing at a criminal court in Cairo, where a judge ordered their arrest, and they will be transferred to custody, the same judicial source said.

The next hearing has been set for October 20.

After three decades in power, Hosni Mubarak was deposed during the 2011 Arab Spring.

Under his father’s rule, Gamal Mubarak headed a key ruling party committee and was long seen as his successor.