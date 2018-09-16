Coca-Cola, WWF conduct activity

KARACHI: Coca-Cola Pakistan in partnership with WWF-Pakistan and the National Volunteer Programme conducted a beach clean-up activity at the Sea View Beach on Saturday to commemorate the International Coastal Clean-up Day, a statement said.

The day is observed throughout the world, and seeks to draw public attention to the urgent need for everyone to work towards stopping the increasing pollution of the world’s seas and oceans, it added.

Over 100 volunteers belonging to the National Volunteer Programme (NVP) participated in the activity, titled Beaches Without Waste.

Volunteers, including university students, corporate executives, professionals, social activists and members of the digital community participated in the activity.

The activity cleaned up over 300,000 square metres of the public beach, with litter being collected in separate colour-coded bags for plastic waste, paper waste and other waste, to facilitate recycling as far as possible, it added.