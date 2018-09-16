Advance payments for life saving drugs’ import allowed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to allow imports on open account basis and advance payment up to $50,000 or equivalent per invoice for import of life saving medicines and devices, a circular said the other day.
However, the limit for imports against advance payment or on open account basis for essential medicines and devices would remain the same ie $10,000 per invoice.
“Further, import of life-saving and essential medicines and devices against advance payment or on open account basis will be subject to submission of a certificate to the authorised dealer (bank) issued by the principal of a teaching hospital in public sector or head of a government specialised hospital, instead of a certificate issued by the respective provincial health department, confirming that the medicines/devices/instruments being imported fall under the life-saving/essential category,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in the circular.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to allow imports on open account basis and advance payment up to $50,000 or equivalent per invoice for import of life saving medicines and devices, a circular said the other day.
However, the limit for imports against advance payment or on open account basis for essential medicines and devices would remain the same ie $10,000 per invoice.
“Further, import of life-saving and essential medicines and devices against advance payment or on open account basis will be subject to submission of a certificate to the authorised dealer (bank) issued by the principal of a teaching hospital in public sector or head of a government specialised hospital, instead of a certificate issued by the respective provincial health department, confirming that the medicines/devices/instruments being imported fall under the life-saving/essential category,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in the circular.
Comments