Official asks CJP to stop KPEC abolition

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) deputy director investigation has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of abolition of the commission by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Deputy Director Investigation Saifullah Jarrar sent a letter to the CJP through registrar; He requested that in the best interest of the nation to eradicate corruption from the society, he should take suo moto notice against of the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the abolition of the anti-graft body.

In the letter, the official stated that the KPEC was established through an act of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in 2014 for ensuring good governance and fighting corruption.

“It became functional as per the act/mandate and despite a new entity and shortage of resources, it managed to unearth mega corruption cases across the board,” the letter stated, adding that during its first year, the commission arrested 40 accused and prepared 11 references for trial in special Ehtesab Court.

He stated a majority of the cases pertained to the politicians associated with the incumbent government, bureaucrats and officials so the act was amended to avoid continuity for action against them.

“The government was unable to sustain the blow and further amendments were carried out with malafide intentions. Moreover, unjustified rules and regulations were issued to disband the KPEC or make it toothless and useless,” the deputy director stated in the letter.

However, the official said that the KPEC continued the work in the best interest of the province.

About the performance of the KPEC, the official claimed the commission had filed 30 references against the accused for alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices worth over Rs3.7 billion.

The official said that KPEC had so far saved over Rs1 billion from being embezzled through its good governance and timely intervention in the provincial government’s ongoing schemes and projects.

The deputy director stated that all the references, investigations and inquiries have Joint Investigation Teams and Combined Investigation Teams and even if transferred to other departments cannot be prosecuted without the JIT.

On the other hand, sources said that top officials of the commission had also sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan against the KP cabinet’s decision about the abolition of the commission.

Director General KPEC Brigadier (R) Muhammad Sajjad also issued a statement to the media about the expenses and human resources of the commission.

Contrary to the data circulating in the media, he said that the total budget spent on salaries and allowances of the KPEC employees was Rs510 million and the budget spent on procurement of assets was Rs50 million. He said there were 148 employees of whom 107 were regular and 41 were contractual ones.