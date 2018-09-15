Sat September 15, 2018
September 15, 2018

‘Reforms needed to end corruption’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Friday inaugurated the department service centre on Satiana Road for provision of services under one roof.

Director Excise Fiza Shah, Project Director Rizwan Akram Sherwani and other officers were also present. After unveiling the inaugural plaque, the minister took a round of the service sentre and went to different counters to review the procedure of the service system. He asked the staff to deliver excellent services to the citizens for achieving the desire targets. Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said that the government was taking practical measures for bringing real change in public service system under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that positive effects of journey of change would be reached at every city and village. The minister said that the mission of corruption-free Pakistan would be achieved by introducing new reforms and legislations. He informed that the Excise and Taxation Department was being transformed into model department as per advanced technology. He warned that there was no room for corrupt officials in the department. The minister lauded the efforts of the concerned officers for establishing the service centre and directed that proper monitoring of working of the centre would be ensured. Director Excise Fiza Shah said services regarding motor vehicle registration, property tax, entertainment tax, excise duty and fee, professional tax and guidance about different issues relating to the department would be provided at the centre.

