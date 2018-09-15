Sat September 15, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2018

Muharram processions: Schools along routes to remain closed from 6th to 10th

PESHAWAR: The district administration has announced that the schools along with the routes of the Muharram processions would remain closed from 6th to 10th of Muharram.

It was decided at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh here on Friday, said an official communiqué.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali, Assistant Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah, District Education Officer (DEOMale) Jaddi Khan Khalil and DEO (Female) Sofia Tabassum also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting discussed the hardships faced by students and the general public in Peshawar city where Muharram processions would take place.

The schools that would remain closed include Government Primary and Middle School for girls inside the walled city, Government Primary and Middle School for boys, Mohalla Khudadad, Government Primary School for boys Jehangirpura, Government Primary School for boys at Lahori Gate, Government Girls Primary and Middle School Dhaki Munawar Shah, Government Girls Primary and Middle School Jehangirpura, Government Girls Primary and Middle School Gul Badshah Jee, Government Girls Primary School Shah Qabool, Government Girls Primary School Dabgari Binat, Government Girls High School Dabgari Gate Government Girls Primary School Kohati Gate, Government Girls High School Qasab Khana, Government Girls Primary and Middle School New Karimpura, Government Girls Primary and Middle School Gor Khatri, Government Girls Primary School Old Karimpura and Government Girls Primary and Middle School Gulbahar No 1.

