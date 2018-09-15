Civil cases to be disposed of within 90 days: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday announced to introduce amendments in the civil law to speed up the pace of pending cases to improve the efficiency of the judicial system.

Addressing a press briefing, the minister said a three-phase mechanism to monitor civil cases would be introduced for their early disposal. In the first track, the minister said the main cases will be heard, in the second other matters pertaining to stay orders, receivership would be addressed and in the final stage evidence would be recorded.

Farogh Naseem said a panel of well reputed lawyers would be constituted to collect the evidence that could save time of the court. "We need active contribution of lawyers from across the country," he added. The minister said the whole procedure from filing of a civil case to giving defence should be done within 75 days. The issue could be framed within 30 days and 15 to 20 days would be given for witnesses and evidence. To save the time of the court, he said the commission will record mandatory evidence within 90 days and soon after the judgment, implementation should be taken place without wasting time.

Giving reference of the Supreme Court, the minister said if any judgment was reserved, it should be announced within three months and after the judgment it was not necessary to pass a decree. Farogh Naseem said two appeals are available against the decision of the civil judge, one is in the high court and the other in the Supreme Court. "If we streamline all these things, one trial will be completed within 12 to 13 months," he said.

To a question, the minister hoped the Sindh government will also review these amendments as the Sindh Advocate General also agreed and it was up to the provincial assembly to take it up. To another question, he said the draft regarding Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) law pending for last nine years has now been completed it will be sent to the Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau. Farogh said the meeting on MLA draft will be held during next week and then the Ministry of Law and Justice will decide whether to table the bill in Parliament or to send for ordinance.

The minister said there is a dire need of holistic change in accountability law to empower the NAB, adding the government will not introduce any amendment which may create hurdle for the NAB to pinch the corrupt elements.