Emergency exits

Last Saturday (Sep 8), a fire at Lahore’s Ali Tower generated a wave of panic. During the crisis, it was learned that the building wasn’t fully equipped with proper fire extinguishers that could have been used. This is a quite disturbing as there are a large number of offices on the premises. The tragic incident also resulted in the loss of one life and left eight people injured.
It should be noted that a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot in a timely manner and began the rescue work. The Rescue 1122 officials ought to be lauded for this. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take this incident as a warning and adopt suitable measures to make all buildings safer. All building should have a fire exit and an adequate number of fire extinguishers.
Maria Usmani
Karachi
