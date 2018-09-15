A bleak future

PTI leader Pervez Khattak is often seen boasting about his party’s growing popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Khattak, this popularity is directly linked with the party’s good performance during the last five years rule in the province. However, many people either consider these claims to be a joke or believe that they have been exaggerated. At present, the PTI is busy rectifying the damage done by past governments. Recently, it created confusion regarding CPEC. Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US are at a low ebb. Terrorism remains a looming threat in the capital and it isn’t safe for the PM to travel.

The financial crisis has gone from bad to worse. Subsidies granted by previous governments are being withdrawn without any meaningful debates. The government is now even considering converting the PM House and other official residences into museums and universities – a move that has always been part of the party’s election campaigns. The decisions taken by the party so far don’t seem to be well-thought-out. There is no denying the fact that the newly-formed government has many turncoats who had a history of poor governance. We can only hope that the authorities will introduce policies that will provide relief to the public.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi