No water

When Rufi Merry Land Society, Gulistan-e-Johar, was being constructed, its builders laid down a private water line at Gul Chowk near Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7, which is nearly four to five kilometres away from the housing society. The water line was meant to fulfil the water needs of the society’s residents. But all housing societies located on the stretch from Gul Chowk to Rufi Society seem to have gained access to water through the line while the residents of Rufi Merry Land Society haven’t received a single drop of water. When contacted, the KWSB absolved itself of any responsibility to protect the water line. Having left with no financial interest in the society, even builders aren’t paying attention to the problems faced by the residents. At present, residents depend on water tankers to fulfil their daily requirements. The higher authorities must take immediate notice of this chronic water supply problem. We expect the new government to take a personal interest to resolve this long-standing issue.

Imran Ahmed

Karachi

*****

Residents of Askari 2, Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi – a colony of 294 flats – have filed a complaint with the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) about the contaminated water that is flowing through their taps. As per the complaint, the CCB was dependent on Rawal Dam water supply and that it was supplying water “as received”. Although there is a water treatment plant next to the dam, there are no reservoirs to allow for water sedimentation. It should be noted that Askari 2 has a 100,000-gallon underground water tank, which ought to be cleaned every year. But in 2017, the CCB didn’t clean the tank.

The CCB is apparently waiting for the monsoon season to come to an end before the water tank can be cleaned. As a result, the residents cannot get their overhead water tanks cleaned. At present, residents are using filtered water for drinking and cooking purposes. All civic bodies of Rawalpindi, especially the CCB, should endeavour to provide clean water to all residents.

Major (r) Talaat Khurshid

Rawalpindi