The PM House

The PTI government has decided to convert the PM House into a university. There are already around 25 universities in Islamabad. Is there any need for another university in the red zone? It will cost a great deal of money to construct classrooms, laboratories and other educational infrastructure facilities for this purpose. Since a building is usually built for a specific purpose, it makes little sense to alter its purpose. The government is also considering converting Governor House, Peshawar into a museum. There is already a museum and a library just across the road from the Governor House, Peshawar. The structure of the Governor House, Peshawar, is quite old and it is spacious enough to conduct tribal jirga. Moreover, the house is linked with the Chief Minister House and the Civil Secretariat. If the Governor House is converted for another purpose, another building will have to be built in order to accommodate future governors. It will be wise to maintain all these state buildings all over Pakistan because any change without extensive research will be disastrous.

Dr Ziauddin

Peshawar