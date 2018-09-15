Standard Chartered announces Karachi United Youth League

KARACHI: Standard Chartered has announced the launch of “Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League” as part of its community service for children.

The objective of the league is to provide a platform for youth football teams from the underprivileged areas of Karachi to come together, break barriers and inculcate the spirit of competition.

This year’s league will see three boys’ competitions in these age categories: Under-10, -12 and -14. The League includes a girls tournament to be played on a single league basis in a 7-a-side format with the top two teams competing in the final. There will be a total of 800 boys and girls in action during these events.

A total of 128 matches will be played at 10 locations: Old Golimar, Clifton, Shireen Jinnah, Keamari, Malir, Baldia, Lyari, Korangi, Manghopir and Mauripur. In its first edition, the league had over 600 beneficiaries, boys and girls. Shazad Dada, Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO, said: “We hope that through football we can bring a positive social benefit that is a unifying force across our communities in Karachi.”