Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

REUTERS
September 15, 2018

Bulgaria preparing bid to host 2024 Youth Winter Olympics

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Bulgaria will prepare a bid to host the Winter Youth Olympics in 2024 after receiving a message of encouragement from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday.

Bulgaria, a Balkan country with a population of 7 million, failed in bids to host the Winter Olympics in 1992 and 1994 and then pulled out of the race for the 2016 Youth Olympic Games.

The Black Sea state will this year host three world championships in Olympic sports — rowing, rhythmic gymnastics and volleyball — and Bach has showered praise on the country’s organisational abilities.

“What you’re doing is unbelievable,” Bach said after meeting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov here on Friday.“Currently, three world championships in Olympic sports are held in Bulgaria, which I think is an Olympic record.“It gives me the opportunity to encourage you to go to the next level and bid to host the Winter Olympics.”

The Bulgarian government wasted no time in embracing the idea enthusiastically and almost immediately unveiled a plan to host the global sporting event for young people.

“Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has asked the Minister of Youth and Sport Krasen Kralev to prepare Sofia’s bid to host the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2024,” the sports ministry said in a statement soon after Borissov’s meeting with Bach.The Youth Olympics are restricted to athletes aged between 14-18, and 2024 will be the fourth edition of the Games.

The first Winter Youth Games were held at Innsbruck, Austria in 2012, Lillehammer, Norway hosted the second edition and the Swiss city of Lausanne will host the third edition of the event in 2020.

