Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trade mission from China to visit Pakistan soon: envoy

ISLAMABAD: A trade and importers mission from China will visit Pakistan soon to hold discussions with Pakistani exporters, which will help Islamabad, increase its exports to Beijing, Chinese envoy said.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to prime minister on textile, commerce, industry and production, and investment on Friday.

The advisor said that parallel to strong political affinity, Pakistan and China enjoyed excellent trade and commercial relations cemented further by signing of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) in 2006.

Signing of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor added another dimension to the ever growing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Dawood underlined the need for enhancing exports to China and to the global market.

“It will require a better access to Chinese market,” he added. Chinese envoy Jing said that a traders and importers mission was coming to Pakistan. "Such buying missions would be of great importance for Pakistani exporters and export growth of the country," he added.

Dawood felicitated the Chinese Ambassador for the scheduled mega event China International Import Expo in November, 2018 at Shanghai, and thanked for declaring Pakistan “Guest of Honour” during the event. Both sides agreed to work more closely to build a brighter and prosperous future for the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC