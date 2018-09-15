Trade mission from China to visit Pakistan soon: envoy

ISLAMABAD: A trade and importers mission from China will visit Pakistan soon to hold discussions with Pakistani exporters, which will help Islamabad, increase its exports to Beijing, Chinese envoy said.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to prime minister on textile, commerce, industry and production, and investment on Friday.

The advisor said that parallel to strong political affinity, Pakistan and China enjoyed excellent trade and commercial relations cemented further by signing of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) in 2006.

Signing of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor added another dimension to the ever growing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Dawood underlined the need for enhancing exports to China and to the global market.

“It will require a better access to Chinese market,” he added. Chinese envoy Jing said that a traders and importers mission was coming to Pakistan. "Such buying missions would be of great importance for Pakistani exporters and export growth of the country," he added.

Dawood felicitated the Chinese Ambassador for the scheduled mega event China International Import Expo in November, 2018 at Shanghai, and thanked for declaring Pakistan “Guest of Honour” during the event. Both sides agreed to work more closely to build a brighter and prosperous future for the region.