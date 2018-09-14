Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan briefs IMF team about proposed mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economic managers on Thursday briefed the IMF team from Washington DC on video conference about the proposed mini-budget and partial withdrawal of tax incentives, imposition of regulatory duties on luxury items and slashing down development outlay in the range of Rs330 to Rs430 billion in the next week.

The IMF team was briefed by Pakistani authorities that the government planned to take additional taxation measures of Rs100 to Rs125 billion through proposed changes in Finance Act 2018 and imposition of additional custom duty as well as slapping increased regulatory duty on import of luxury items. Some income tax exemptions might be withdrawn but so far no final decision was made on it.

The FBR’s tax collection target would also be revised downward from Rs4435 billion to Rs4300 billion-4325 billion for the current fiscal year 2018-19 against the collection of Rs3842 billion for last fiscal year 2017-18.

The FBR has convinced the Finance Ministry that the envisaged target of Rs4435 billion was based on the projection of last year collection at Rs3935 billion but the actual collection stood at just Rs3842 billion so the tax machinery argued that without taking additional taxation measures it could collect Rs4200 billion maximum.

Pakistani team led by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for State for Revenues Hammad Azhar and others also apprised the IMF team on video conference at 6.30 pm on Thursday at Finance Ministry that the budget would be made on realistic assumption and overall revenue collection targets and expenditures adjustments would be made to bring down the budget deficit at sustainable levels. In last fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018 the budget deficit had peaked to Rs2260 billion equivalent to 6.6 percent of GDP.

The IMF's staff team is scheduled to visit Islamabad from September 27 for holding one week talks but the Pakistani managers decided to brief the IMF through video conference for proposed budgetary measures in advance.

Now the government intends to withdraw partial tax incentives by jacking up taxable ceiling from Rs0.4 million to Rs 1.2 million and reducing the maximum tax rate from 30 to 15 percent introduced during the last PML-N led regime through Finance Act 2018. Now the government plans to withdraw partial incentives through upcoming amendment into Finance Act and the PTI led regime is considering to table the revised money bill before the National Assembly on coming Tuesday.

The government is also considering to jack up additional custom duty from 2 to 3 percent and raising the regulatory duty on luxury imported items such as mobiles, cars, food items, cosmetics, jewelry and other such items.

On expenditure side, the IMF team was apprised of different measures under consideration to slash down the development outlay from Rs1030 billion to Rs600 to Rs700 billion depending upon the availability of resource kitty.

The Planning Commission (PC) has presented three different scenarios by slashing down the development outlay to Rs800 billion, Rs700 billion or Rs 600 billion respectively on the basis of which the availability of resources was going to negatively impact the development projects. It was also decided that all unapproved projects in the PSDP list would be abolished in totality and those projects could be abandoned where spending stood at less than 20 percent. Several projects being executed by Planning Commission would be deleted from the list of PSDP as currently 38 projects were falling into domain of the PC itself so many projects would be stopped. All this exercise needs to be done on professional basis instead of stopping or continuation of projects on the basis of any political grounds.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments