Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Top Story

A
APP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US wants to toughen UN response to peacekeeper misconduct

UNITED NATIONS: The United States has presented a draft Security Council resolution aimed at toughening the UN response to failures by peacekeepers in their mission to protect civilians, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday. Pakistan, one of the top three troop contributors to peacekeeping, spoke out against a public “name-and-shame” approach and pointed that a lack of resources was undermining peacekeepers in their missions. Negotiations on the draft were continuing and a vote has not been scheduled. The United Nations has 96,000 peacekeepers serving in 14 missions worldwide. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has vowed to toughen the UN response to allegations of misconduct against the blue helmets and has appointed a victims’ advocate to oversee the handling of cases of sexual abuse. His predecessor Ban Ki-moon took the unprecedented step of firing the commander of the mission in the Central African Republic over his handling of dozens of cases of sex abuse and misconduct by the peacekeepers.

UN peacekeeping missions are facing a damaging wave of allegations of sex abuse and of failing to come to the aid of civilians caught up in violence, notably in the Central African Republic and South Sudan. The draft text, seen by AFP, would reinforce measures such as repatriating peacekeepers, replacing units and withholding UN payments for soldiers involved in misconduct — penalties that have irked troop-contributing countries. “We hear far too many stories of civilians who are vulnerable, who put their trust in peacekeepers, and our peacekeepers fail to protect them,” Haley told a council debate on peacekeeping. The draft resolution will “accelerate progress on improving peacekeeping performance,” she said.

The United States, which is the number one financial contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping budget of $6.9 billion, has moved to cut funding amid concerns over misconduct and poor performance of some missions. But Russia and China cautioned that the views of troop-contributing countries must be taken into account and called for improved training of peacekeepers, instead of penalties. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the council should not become involved in “micro-management” of missions and suggested that the council could show support for improved performance through a statement instead of a binding resolution.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments