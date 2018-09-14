Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

France admits Algeria war ‘system’ led to torture

PARIS: France admitted Thursday that it instigated a “system” that led to torture during Algeria’s independence war, a conflict that remains hugely sensitive six decades on.President Emmanuel Macron is set to acknowledge that mathematician Maurice Audin, a Communist pro-independence activist who disappeared in 1957, “died under torture stemming from the system instigated while Algeria was part of France”, his office said.

Macron, who was due to visit Audin’s widow later Thursday, will also announce “the opening of archives on the subject of disappeared civilians and soldiers, both French and Algerian”. During the 1954-62 war, which claimed some 1.5 million Algerian lives, French forces brutally cracked down on independence fighters in the colony ruled by Paris for 130 years. Hundreds of thousands of young French men were conscripted to fight in a conflict that left deep scars in France’s national psyche as it wound down from being a colonial power after World War II. The French state has never previously admitted that its military forces routinely used torture during the war. Macron, the first president born after the conflict, sparked controversy on the campaign trail last year by declaring that France’s colonisation of Algeria was a “crime against humanity”. He later walked back the comments, calling for “neither denial nor repentance” over France’s colonial history and adding: “We cannot remain trapped in the past”.

On Thursday he will visit the widow of Audin, whose disappearance has long been a source of fascination in France.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments