Fri September 14, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

ANF gets 200 drug identification kits

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) received over 200 drugs and precursors identification kits during a handing-over ceremony held at its headquarters here Thursday.

The kits were handed over to ANF by UNODC Country Office Representative in Pakistan Cesar Guedes, and Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Japanese Embassy Yusuke Shindo in the presence of senior officials from the Embassy of Japan, UNODC and ANF.

The UNODC test kits, developed and produced by the Laboratory and Scientific Section, Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs, was one of the agreed deliverables under the Japanese funded UNODC project, which is aimed at strengthening border security against illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime. This is also part of UNODC efforts to enhance the operational capacity of drug law enforcement, specially ANF, in line with its Country Programme (2016 - 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, Brig. Sheikh Ali Muhammad, Chief of Staff, ANF, thanked Japan and UNODC for their continuous support to Pakistan, especially ANF, for building its operational capacity in countering existing and emerging challenges posed by drug trafficking.

Cesar Guedes said, UNODC along with its international donors, especially Japan, is committed to strengthening operational capacities of ANF and other LEAs for addressing drug trafficking and global organised crime issues through proactive responses. Guedes thanked the government of Pakistan for committing to smooth implementation of Japanese-funded project activities (2016-2019) and the government of Japan for its generous financial support for the project.

Shindo highlighted the importance of these drugs and precursors identification kits to enhance ANF capacity for effective interdiction and investigation of illicit drugs. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to helping Pakistan combat all types of transnational organised crime including illicit drug trafficking which hinder the economic development and prosperity of the country. He noted that enhancing the border security between Pakistan and Afghanistan is crucial as the stability of the region is essential to not only the national security of Pakistan, but also for the international society’s efforts to defeat global drug trafficking.

