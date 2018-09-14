Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Islamabad

A
APP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unruly traffic becomes constant headache for commuters

Islamabad : Travelling daily on Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Rawat or vice versa has become a nightmare for commuters where traffic remains clogged for hours with apparently no practical solution in the sight.

The route claimed to be a signal-free facility by 2017, seems to remain a quagmire for daily commuters even in 2018 as authorities concerned are restricted to only paper work.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sources, talking to this agency, said last year it had prepared a self-financed PC-1 of worth Rs21,000 million for widening this road by adding one more lane on each side from Koral to Rawat but later it was shelved due to paucity of funds.

However, they said the department again had to draft it’s another PC-1 that was approved in PSDP 2018-19 with a cost of Rs10,000 million.

The project was likely to get green signal from ECNE in its next meeting, they said.

The sources said the project would consist of two phases and Rs5,000 million were earmarked for each phase.

The area from Koral to Naval Anchorage would be constructed in the first phase, while remaining part would be covered in the second phase.

Shahzad Khalid, who daily travels from Bahria Town to Sector F-8 said it was a nerve-testing job to reach office in time or get back home in urgency and a lot of time was being wasted behind the queues of heavy vehicles.

He said there was no other solution to this mess except construction of a ring road on both sides of the route.

He said all the three lanes are seen most of the time occupied by the heavy trucks.

Quratul Aain, a working journalist who has to travel daily from Media Town to Islamabad said, You cannot determine your time destination while reaching office or getting back home.

It has become a daily routine.

Expressing dismay over the situation, she remarked, It will never be changed.

Deputy Superintendent of ITP Arshad Chaudary said the traffic jam was inevitable at this route because it had ten lanes up to Gulberg, but suddenly it narrowed down to four lanes causing severe traffic mess that creates miserable condition for daily road-users.

He said the signal-free corridor from Zero Point to Rawat was required to be completed as early as possible to get rid of this daily suffering.

He categorically said, ”Adding one more lane will not serve to the cause as a permanent solution.”

He said, ”9a.m. and 5p.m. are peak hours when the road bears heavy influx of traffic for public that moves from and to their offices and residences.”

Responding to a question, he said the heavy traffic from Islamabad Expressway during the peak hours was being diverted towards Gulberg’s round-about to let the light vehicles use fast lane.

Arshad said in worst case scenarios trucks were being asked to line up on road side to keep light traffic moving to clear the passage.

The ITP, he informed, had deputed two inspectors and eight officials on this route, working round the clock for the ease of road-users.

A traffic sergeant at PWD stop said two narrow bridges and a couple of U-turns on this passage were major reasons of daily gridlocks on this heavily burdened artery.

Another official of ITP said, the department was facing dearth of machinery to remove broken down vehicles from the roads. “It is not an issue of traffic management but a policy issue as the road leading up to Gulberg Chowk is five lane that shrinks to two lanes soon after, resulting in traffic jam,” he added.

“We are simply regulators and not the policy maker. Road widening is CDA’s job and unless the road is widened, this issue would continue to prevail as there is no other route or ring road for heavy traffic moving from KPK to Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?