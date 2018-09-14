Wet weekend forecast for twin cities

Islamabad: If you plan outdoor recreation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the weekend, then you may rest assured that it will be really pleasant.

The reason is that the Met Office has forecast rainfall in the next three days beginning today (Friday).

According to an official of the Met Office, the wet spell will be caused by a fresh westerly wave in upper parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said currently, seasonal low lied over northeast Balochistan, while moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper parts of the country.

The weatherman said rain-thundershowers with gusty winds were expected at scattered places in upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Zhob division on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

He said weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The official however said rain-thundershowers were reported in isolated places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.