Fri September 14, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

PR offers concession on new trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has offered 50 percent concession to passengers on first day for two new trains, Mianwali Rail Car and Rawalpindi Express, starting from September 14 (today) and September 15 (tomorrow), respectively.

Mianwali Rail Car will travel between Rawalpindi to Kundian, Mianwali and Kundian, Mianwali to Rawalpindi while Rawalpindi Express will travel between Lahore and Rawalpindi and from Rawalpindi to Lahore. Pakistan Railways has termed the start of two new trains first milestone of the 100 days plan of the new government. During a press conference here recently, Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rasheed Ahmad had informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate these two trains.

Body: The Pakistan Railways Lahore divisional superintendent (DS) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the issue of some porters.

The committee was constituted after dozens of porters staged a protest demonstration outside the office of DS Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, alleging that 10 porters were involved in different illegal activities at Lahore Railway Station while the administration was reportedly cancelling the contract of contractor Muhammad Ashraf, their employer, which would put the future of around 400 porters at stake.

They demanded that the administration take action only against the porters involved in illegal activities and not victimise all the porters.

Sufyan Sarfraz ordering the formation of the inquiry committee assured them that the issue would be resolved on merit.

lawyers: Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat Thursday urged government lawyers to improve their performance. He said all government lawyers of Punjab including those who were serving in other departments on deputation should improve their performance so that timely decisions of the cases could be made possible. He said government lawyers should appear in the court with full preparation. The minister said a meeting of government lawyers will be called in which their performance will be reviewed. Measures are being taken for appointing advocate general and in next few days advocate general would be appointed, he added.

workshop: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday under its project titled “In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD)”, funded by the Punjab government in collaboration with “Indus Hospital Karachi” and World Health Organisation under the project heading of “Zero by 30” is collaborating with local health authorities in Pakistan to help claiming the country “Rabies Free by 2030”, organised a training workshop on “One Health Approach towards Control of Rabies” at UVAS City Campus.

Course: Under the aegis of Surgery Department of Lahore General Hospital, five-day intensive review course has been started in the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. The doctors from all over the country are participating in the course. Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab, addressing the inaugural session, said that training of doctors was a continuous process.

