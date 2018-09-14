Man arrested for throwing acid on wife, daughter

LAHORE: Manawan police arrested a man for throwing acid on his six relatives, including his wife and daughter a day back.

Accused Shafaqat threw acid on his wife, daughter, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her two children when they were on their way in a rickshaw a day back. The victims were admitted to hospital.

Two die: Two people, including a police constable, were killed by a speeding truck in the Shahdara Town area on Thursday. Victim police constable Afzal was posted at Township police station. The other victim was identified as Asif.

On the day of the incident, both were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit and injured them. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 944 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Seven people died and 940 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 555 victims were shifted to different hospitals while 378 minor injured were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Man dies: A 60-year-old man died reportedly after taking poisonous food in the Iqbal Town area on Thursday. Victim Shahbaz hailed from Kasur. He had come to Iqbal Town to visit the house of his daughter. He was found unconscious in a park near Moon Market. Rescuers rushed him to a local hospital where he expired. Police have removed the body to morgue.

PSCA ambassador: Sana Mir, former captain of the national women cricket team, has become the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Sana Mir visited PSCA headquarters where the chief administration officer presented the star cricketer with ambassador’s cap.

She was informed that the authority had recruited young IT professionals on merit. Twenty five percent of the workforce consists of woman officers. Sana Mir said that PSCA had played a key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. She said that she along with other players would play her part to introduce the phenomenal project in the world.