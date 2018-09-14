Mani expresses confidence in Inzamam, Basit

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday came out in support of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq after he was accused of nepotism by a former Test great.

He also backed junior selection committee chairman Basit Ali.Inzamam met Mani at PCB on Thursday and discussed the allegation. The PCB chief in a statement expressed his full confidence in Inzamam and Basit.

The PCB chairman expressed his disappointment over the speculation about the integrity of the two former Test cricketers.Inzamam demanded investigation into the claim made by former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir that he contacted Basit for his son’s inclusion in the junior team.

Inzamam while reacting to the allegations in a video message said that the one who is spreading such rumors would face serious consequences. “I am really disappointed. Someone is trying to defame me for no reason,” Inzamam said in the message that he posted on his Twitter account.

The former Test captain said that if it was proved that he had contacted anyone for his son’s selection, he would leave his current position.

Basit also denied getting any call from Inzamam regarding his son’s selection.He also asked the PCB to investigate this matter. “I would like to request the PCB to take legal action against those who are spreading such rumors,” Basit said.

Former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf also supported Inzamam and demanded immediate investigation into the matter. “This is not something that we can ignore,” Yousuf said.Inzamam also faced criticism over selection of his nephew Imam-ul-Haq in the national squad.