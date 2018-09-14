Sharp divisions

This refers to the letter ‘Beyond corruption’ (Sep 12) by Fuad Enver. It is true that income inequality and social crimes are interconnected. Some people who don’t have enough means to support their families often take alternative, and illegal, ways to make more income. This is why corruption is rampant in Pakistan. In a country where the transfer of money remains limited to a few hands, such crimes rise. The government should introduce people-friendly policies that provide relief to the public so that social crimes are discouraged.

Sooda Akram

Kech