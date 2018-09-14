Numerous challenges

The government of the PTI is caught in the whirlpool of innumerable crises. National income is stagnant and expenditures in form of debt payments and import bills are increasing. Despite the government’s tough decisions to curtail expenses, we won’t be able to tackle the menace of circular debt. Internal and more importantly external debts are soaring at historical high.

No new investments are coming in, except for CPEC-related activities. Our agriculture and industrial sectors are struggling and government-run corporations such as PIA and Pakistan Railways are in shambles due to administrative inefficiencies. The chairman of the PTI, who promised to run his government according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, should convene a conference of all parliamentarians to ponder over the current state of affairs and find the best way out for this country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad