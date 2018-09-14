Not a drop

Kachho, one of the main areas in Taluka Johi, Dadu, depended on rain-fed crops. Before the 1990s, the area received showers of rain as a result of which farmers reaped bumper crops. Due to continuous chopping of trees, the area was hit by prolonged spells of drought. During the British Raj, Dadu was declared fit for only dry crops and paddy cultivation was completely banned. But slowly and gradually powerful landlords started cultivating rice crop on hundreds of acres. One can find knee-deep water in the vast area use for rice production. The excessive use of water has rendered these land waterlogged, but influential landlords refuse to pay attention to the matter.

Since 1995, small farmers are peacefully protesting as now there is no water for drinking and livestock. Underground water table has gone abysmally low. People have migrated to other places in search of a better living. The area is ruled by the PPP but it seems that the party is helpless before large landlords.

Gulsher Panhwer

Dadu