Accused expelled by Panchayat kills woman, injures husband, two sons in acid attack

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was killed and her husband and two sons were injured in an acid attack over a Panchayat decision at Chak 92/JB, Gojra, on Wednesday night.

Safdar had allegedly harassed and followed the 17-year-old daughter of Anwar about two months ago. To it, Anwar called a Panchayat, which expelled accused Safdar from the village for six months. Consequently, Safdar nurtured grudge against Anwar.

On Wednesday night, accused Safdar with his accomplice M Ali entered the house of Anwar and threw acid on him and his family when they were asleep. As a result, Anwar, his wife Sakeena, eight-year-old son Mohsin and seven-year-old-son Adil received serious burns. They were shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, but the doctors referred them to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital due to their critical condition where Sakeena died.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad said that both accused, Safdar and his accomplice M Ali, have been arrested by the police. He said that the police have also recovered an empty acid bottle from the main accused. The DPO said that an FIR has been registered against them under sections 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and 302, 324 and 336 B/34 of PPC.