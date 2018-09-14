‘New Christian Divorce Bill to be formulated’

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has committed to ensure the implementation of Hindu marriage and divorce laws and formulation of a new Christian Divorce Bill.

She said that while talking to the representative delegation of Christian and Hindu communities in a meeting held to discuss the laws and rules for protection of minority rights. Members of the delegation also put forward suggestions in this regard.

The delegation was also briefed about the implementations of laws, policy and measures. Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari said that concrete steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of rights of minorities adding that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the protection of human rights including the rights of minorities.

“The government is committed to protect the due rights of minorities to ensure their freedom and security,” she said adding that protection of rights of minorities and improve their socio-economic status was one of the governments’ top priorities.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the government has always taken pragmatic measures to ensure the better status of minorities without any prejudice. She further said that all the minorities in Pakistan have religious freedom and complete security adding that they are enjoying complete freedom as equal citizen of the beloved nation.

Members of the delegation appreciated the endeavours of government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the Protection and promotion of rights of minorities and assured their full support in this regard.