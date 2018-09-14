Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Top Story

September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No concession on tax rate withdrawn: Shabbar Zaidi

LAHORE: Tax affairs expert Shabbar Zaidi has said that no concession has been withdrawn on the tax rate by the government lately.

Speaking to anchorperson Muhammad Junaid in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Thursday, he said neither any new law was enacted nor any amendment made. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued only a circular about the previous act, which was taken as an amendment by the people, he clarified.

He said Pakistan’s financial condition was the worst at the moment, especially the energy sector had been run in a bad way (by the previous government). He said what we call circular debt was in fact circular subsidy. “Our electricity production cost is more than its price. The government gives consumers subsidy on electricity, but does not say anything on the issue,” added the expert.

He said that the government pays Rs1000 billion subsidy on electricity every year. People should be given subsidy on transport facilities, but it is a crucial question that how much subsidy should be given and where.

Zaidi said the government was not going to abolish subsidy but improving its distribution system. He said Pakistan was not in a condition that it could give people subsidy secretly. They should be told about financial problems of the country very openly, he added.

Shabbar Zaidi wondered why our begging bowl goes empty every 10 years. “Why our current account runs in deficit always,” he asks. He regretted that the country closed down its industries during the past 40 and promoted trading. Closure of industries resulted in large-scale unemployment.

Zaidi said during the current financial year, Pakistan’s imports stood at $61 billion while exports remained as low as $25 billion. He said running industries was the job of provinces and not the federal government. One province was touted as the best in this regard, “but I feel its administrative affairs were not run aptly,” he added. The tax affairs expert said that increase in exports and decrease in imports was the signs of good governance. He called upon the PTI government to present all these facts before the public.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?