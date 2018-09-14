Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Top Story

MB
Mariana Baabar
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

ISLAMABAD: Taking an exception to the unwarranted references against Pakistan in the Indo-US joint statement, the Foreign Office on Thursday said mentioning a third country with unsubstantiated accusations in a formal outcome document was inconsistent with the established diplomatic norms.

The joint statement was issued after talks between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense General Jim Mattis with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan was ready for talks with India and the US had been conveyed this and was waiting for a response from Delhi. After a visit to Pakistan in which the US and Pakistan spoke about a ‘re-set’ in bilateral relations, Pompeo blasted Pakistan in the Indo-US joint statement.

“Pakistan rejects these baseless allegations. Accordingly, we have conveyed our position to the US side. The ministry is of the view that mentioning a third country with unsubstantiated accusations in a formal outcome document is inconsistent with the established diplomatic norms. What is more ironic is that many other thorny issues involving the third countries were avoided in the joint statement by the Indian side on the pretext of the same diplomatic practice. As you are aware, the Mumbai trial is ongoing in the Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan and judicial process shall take its course,” said the spokesman.

Instead, he said, Pakistan wondered it was rather ‘unsurprising’ to see zero mention of continued ceasefire violations by India across the LoC/WB, which pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

“We expect the US to focus similarly, if not more, on the Indian state terrorism and the resulting humanitarian emergency in the IHK, where Indian atrocities have intensified. Indian occupation forces continue to kill innocent Kashmiris with impunity. Last month alone, more than 30 innocent Kashmiris were slaughtered in cold blood,” said the spokesman.

In this regard, he pointed out that the Hurriyat leaders continued to be incarcerated on trumped-up charges, while foreign journalists were prevented from reporting on the situation.

“The recent suspension of Al Jazeera is just a case in point. After the brutal murder of Shujaat Bokhari, the Indian forces have arrested Kashmiri journalist Atif Aasif Sultan on trumped-up charges exposing the truth behind the Indian claims of being the so-called biggest democracy and its commitment to freedom of expression and the press,” added the spokesman.

However, he said Pakistan was ready for talks with India and the international community had been conveyed the same, while a response from India was awaited. To a query about a statement of the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan that the new government in Pakistan had opened a political window for India and filled India with certain hopes, Pakistan says it has noted this.

“We have been saying since long that dialogue is the only way forward to settle all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India. We are officially waiting for a response from India on how they want to move forward. We have a consistent position on this. If you see the recent overtures, Prime Minister Modi called our prime minister and our foreign minister also received a letter for his Indian counterpart. We want to utilise the same window and see how we can move forward,” responded the spokesman. On CPEC, the spokesman in response to an interview by the commerce adviser’s interview, said he believed there’s no effect on the relationship with China.

“I completely reject any insinuations against CPEC. We have already issued a detailed press release and we stand by that,” he said. He said Pakistan was still working with Afghanistan on reopening its consulate general in Jalalabad due to security concerns.

“We are working with the Afghan government to resolve the issue. Till resumption of consular services at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, students, patients and other visa seekers residing in the jurisdiction of Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad may contact the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for issuance of visas,” explained the spokesman.

On the issue of Pakistan’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom Sahibzada Ahmed Khan and his ‘inappropriate’ behaviour at an awards ceremony, the spokesman said he had been summoned to the Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted, “I am dismayed by the actions of our high commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA Awards held in London”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?