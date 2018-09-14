Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farooq Sattar quits Rabita Committee over ‘personal’ reasons

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday resigned from his membership of the party’s Rabita (coordination) Committee allegedly because of differences with his colleagues behind the wheel.

“I cannot continue to work as a member of the coordination committee due to personal reasons,” read Dr Sattar’s resignation letter shared by his media team. His resignation comes after the MQM-P’s decision to award the party ticket for the NA-243 (East-II) by-election to Amir Chishti.

Exactly a week ago Sattar had told The News that he has been receiving offers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to jump ship, and that he was mulling over the said offers.

He had remarked that the behaviour of his colleagues at the MQM-P’s helm was encouraging other parties to suggest that he switch loyalties. The dissent within the MQM-P over its policies seems to be growing stronger.

On August 31 former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi had quit the party citing similar “personal” reasons. He later said the MQM-P leadership had made him feel that he was not wanted in the party. “There were many other issues that had been accumulating and were hurting my life and career.”

He was reportedly disappointed by the party’s decision of not fielding him again in the East-II constituency, where he had finished runner-up behind PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is now the country’s prime minister. Until the filing of this story, the MQM-P had not issued a statement to the media regarding Sattar’s resignation. Earlier in the day, the Rabita Committee had conducted a meeting and decided to award the party ticket for the NA-243 by-poll to Amir Chishti.

Previous reports from insiders suggested that Faisal Subzwari was the strongest among four candidates for being awarded the ticket. His candidacy was, however, questioned by some members.

Dr Sattar had told The News on September 6 that his association with the MQM had surpassed 35 years and it would be almost impossible for him to leave the party he had shared his ideology with. “I’ve spent my life here [with the MQM]. I may not be able to go anywhere else.” A day before that, talking to journalists at the anti-terrorism courts, he had said he was offered to contest the by-election in NA-247 on a PTI ticket.

The seat fell vacant after Arif Alvi, who had won the National Assembly constituency in the July 25 general elections, was elected president of the country.

It seems that the challenges within the MQM-P have resurfaced, as Sattar is seen neither in any of the decision-making meetings nor in the make-or-break negotiations with other parties.

This and Abidi’s departure points towards the possibility that the infighting within the MQM-P that led to the party’s split into the Bahadurabad and PIB Colony factions is still under way. The MQM-P leadership, however, denies that any rift exists within the party.

Aminul Haque, member of the party’s coordination committee, said that all the leaders are on board and every decision is taken after due consultations. He stressed that the party is moving forward instead of looking back.

Haque said the recovery of missing persons from Karachi and Hyderabad, development packages for the two cities and the establishment of higher educational institutions are among the party’s top priorities, for which they are negotiating with their political partner, namely the PTI.

Nevertheless, the MQM-P is going through a difficult time. Besides being split into more factions, it has lost the title of being the largest political party of Karachi, the economic and cultural hub of the country. The party can currently boast of only four MNAs and 13 MPAs, which is arguably its all-time low representation in the legislatures of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?