Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

REUTERS
September 14, 2018

Euro zone bond markets pause

LONDON: Most euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Thursday, with the market largely sidelined ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.

Italy´s debt market was the outlier, with yields there rising ahead of a sale of up to 7.75 billion euros of bonds.

The ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged, making only nuanced tweaks to its guidance to stay on course to end its 2.6 trillion euro stimulus this year and raise interest rates next autumn.

At the same time, slight downward revisions to economic growth forecasts are anticipated following a string of weak figures over the summer months.

ECB chief Mario Draghi may also be pressed for clarity on the timing of a rate hike and for more details on the bank´s plans to reinvest funds from maturing bonds it holds under quantitative easing.

"Our sense is that we will get a dovish press conference from Draghi," said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Wealth Management in London. "The economy is doing fine and inflation is printing at or around target - but the immediate concern for us is that Italy continues to make headlines, as does Brexit, and trade.

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

