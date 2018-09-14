Former WB official named BoI chair

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Sharif, an eminent economist and former World Bank official, has been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI).

A decision to this effect was taken by the federal cabinet that met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

Haroon Sharif holds vast experience of banking, investment and has been associated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the past.

He has a master’s degree in development economics and international development from London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London.

He has worked for more than five years with the World Bank as an advisor on regional economic cooperation (South Asia).