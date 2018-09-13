­University of Punjab wins declamation contest in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The University of Punjab won the 22nd Annual Bilingual Declamation Contest at Army Burn Hall College for Boys here on Wednesday.

The Islamia College University, Peshawar, remained runners-up in the contest.

English individual prizes were clenched by Wahab Fazal of Cadet College, Hassanabdal (1st), Masooma Fatima of University of Punjab, Lahore (2nd) and Umar Anwar of Islamia College University, Peshawar (3rd). In Urdu speeches, Ahmed Gulzar of the University of Punjab stood first, Talha Anwar of Islamia College University 2nd and Adeena Maryam of PIPS-Girls College, Abbottabad 3rd.

In the contest, a large number of renowned institutions participated, including Pakistan Naval Academy, almost all cadet colleges, Islamia College University, Peshawar, University of Punjab, Government College University, Lahore and many others.

This year the topics of national interest were selected, which could help students think about contemporary issues and come up with constructive ideas.

The competition also aimed at invoking the patriotic spirit of the students, besides awareness and intellectual development communication skills.

Former principal Brig (retd) Irshad Arshad urged the students to keep their aims high and try to achieve the dreams woven by them for their country and themselves.

He congratulated the award winners and also appreciated the efforts of the college management for organising the event in an appropriate manner.

Meanwhile, students and faculty members of the college visited Supreme Court of Pakistan and presented a cheque to Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.