Home department establishes control room for Muharram

The Sindh home department has announced the establishment of a control room for law-enforcement agencies for the month of Muharram. An order issued on Wednesday stated that the control room has been established to maintain communication with all the control rooms of respective LEAs, commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor law and order during Muharram. LEAs, commissioners and DCs were requested to share any security related incident with the home department’s control room through telephone at 021-99213410, 021-99213420 or fact at021-99211122.

Mayor inspects road

Meanwhile, Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure all Imambargahs and other venues holding Muharram programs are cleaned, while road carpeting and fixing of streetlights along all procession routes is completed before Ashura.

Akhtar issued these directives late Tuesday night, while inspecting the progress of road carpeting work underway from New Town to Peoples Chowrangi, Gurumandir. The mayor said development work is being carried out under the Annual Development Programme in all areas of the city to improve the road network.

According to him, sewerage network would be fixed before road carpeting is done, while street lights would also be fixed and installed in places to facilitate citizens travelling during the night. Akhtar said Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely see an improved road network in the city when he comes for a visit on September 16. He expressed hope that the PM would work to resolve the city’s problems.