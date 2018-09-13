Rise by supporting others, new IGP tells his department

Newly appointed Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took the office of the IGP on Wednesday as well as issued his Command Order, or policy statement.

Dr Imam’s Command Order issued by the Central Police Office started off with the new IGP stating how honoured he feels to assume the command of the Sindh police as the department’s 59th chief.

“It is indeed a matter of great pride to lead a prestigious organisation well-known for its proficiency, hard work and great sacrifices. The martyrs of the Sindh police are our role models and their families are our responsibility.”

The IGP paid compliments to all the former police chiefs, serving officers, jawans and staff who had, with their hard work and sacrifices, maintained the standards that were appreciated by every segment of society.

“I strongly believe in the principles of justice and fair play in all policing functions. There is no doubt that the Sindh police have been working very effectively with a view to achieve their goals.”

He said the department has diligently dealt with crime and terrorism besides maintaining law and order throughout the province. “Serving the community without fear or favour and assisting other law enforcement agencies in providing peaceful environment to the citizens of the province has been the distinctive feature of its commitment.”

To pragmatically overcome the upcoming challenges, the police chief listed some priorities for the organisation: “To sustain the prevailing best practices and to continuously improve the procedures to meet the emerging challenges.”

The second priority, according to him, would be to proactively contemplate new initiatives by synthesising workforce-centric proposals. And not the least refining working environment, functional efficiency, organisational structure, human resource development and optimum utilisation of assets to continue the tradition of service to the people along with firm enforcement of laws blending professionalism with integrity in a courteous manner.

“I urge you to live a life to make a difference where you can. Be a person who inspires to be one’s best version and avail the chance to change and improve your performance. Rise by supporting others. Build your dreams before someone hires you to build his own.”

Dr Imam reiterated that the Sindh police department “needs you, so strive hard to achieve excellence in all realms of policing and ensure a safe and secure environment throughout the province and uphold the rule of law politely”.

“With service above yourself, offer swift assistance and prompt help to all citizens in distress, while saving their lives, properties and honour. You can do it, and I am sure you shall make it happen.”

He assured all his subordinates of his support with the conviction that “together we can make a difference. Let our life and performance be a proof that we love our country”.